Raymond “Peanut” Clay Jr. was born August 18, 1946 in Oneida, KY and departed this life Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence in Annville, being 74 years old. He was the son of the late Ramey Clay and Armina (Bowling) Clay of Green Hill, KY.
Raymond is survived by his wife Vonda Sue (Belt) Clay of Annville being married 41 years. He is also survived by five sister in laws, Faye Clay of London, Judy Murray, Viola Jean Asher, Ruby Grubb and Alice Belt all of Tyner, KY. He is also survived by two brother in laws Gary Asher and Andy Belt both of Tyner, KY. He is also survived by several special nieces and nephews that were like his own children, plus a host of many other friends and loved ones.
Raymond was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Bowling of Terrills Creek, KY and by two brothers, Charlie Clay and Omar Clay both of London, KY.
Raymond was retired from American Greetings in Corbin, KY. He enjoyed many things in life. He enjoyed gardening, loved to hunt, fish, trade knives and whittle in his spare time. Most of all going to church was his favorite past time. He was also a Deacon at Mount Olive and was a very faithful member there for many years.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf and Brian Murray conducting the service. Pallbearers: Dewey Wayne Grubb, Christopher Spurlock, Jay Hicks, Billy Robinson, Brian Murray, Stanley Clay and Russell Flannery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
