If the government of our fine state of Kentucky announced tomorrow that a outright ban on semiautomatic firearms and standard capacity magazines at noon with the intentions to physically take them from your possession it would result in a revolt. Even the ones that straddle the fence would begrudgingly admit the plan went to far likely resulting in bloodshed. The plan would be renounced with proposals for grandfather clauses and more practical means. The majority would, at least vocally, rail against it swearing to never give a inch.
The real danger to our freedom’s in any particular category including firearms lies with that middle ground of so called “moderate Republicans”. The country club types will sell you down the river in the name of comprimise in the blink of an eye. The left and those straddling the middle have tried the gun control ploy for years by trotting out the worn idea about keeping guns out of the wrong hands. While admirable in thought only it isn’t applicable in the real world. Much like waving a magic wand to control bad habits such as diet, crime, drugs or other nefarious deeds it sounds Disney like but stops at the fairy tale beginning.
The current iteration of this mindset is the so called red flag laws. The general ideal is that certain people can be identified as being a danger to themselves or others can be flagged as a danger throwing up red flags allowing their guns to confiscated for a period of time. Coating gun control with honey is how they wisely have got many to bite. The fruit still contains same rotted core despite the coating but the theory as old as time still holds merit. Red flag laws would allow a third party connected or otherwise to report a gun owner to authorities resulting in said authorities taking the firearms from their owners possession. A simple litmus test is to ask yourself if you’d be okay with a jaded ex employee, partner, spouse, friend or simply a rabid anti-anything neighbor determining if you was permitted to loose any form of your freedom? Would you agree to give up driving, eating foods of your choice, church, freedom of speech or any other freedom based on another’s opinion of you?
Red flag laws are a very dangerous step into uncharted murky waters. They know this and push forward for this reason because it leaves a open path forward that they can pervert into many forms branching it off with unlimited reach. I’ve often said it and stand by it til the bitter end. When you allow a individual or group of politicians that have not a clue you even exist decide on issues that restrict any aspect of your daily freedom’s you have made a bold statement that a complete stranger knows what’s best for your well being.
This isn’t a Chicago issue. This isn’t a San Francisco dilemma. This subject is being tossed about freely in the good old Bluegrass. Research, educate, get involved and vote. We are the last bastion of freedom in the world and far to many seek to take that away.
