Reba Cornelius was born December 23, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Jasper & Rachel (Hurley) Tyree.
Reba is survived by her husband, Ancil Cornelius of McKee; by three children, Roger Medlock & Sarah of Tyner, Thomas Medlock of Florence and Loretta Coffey & Doug of Tyner and by four step children, Arleen Rohman of Symmes Township, OH, Blanch Butcher of Cincinnati, OH, Roxanne Hiatt of West Union, OH and Kenneth Cornelius of Loveland, OH. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Josh & Jon Medlock, Scott & Lindsy Medlock and Jason, Amanda and Kendall Coffey and by several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Reba was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Estill Medlock; by her son, Johnny Medlock and by her siblings, Sam Tyra, Amos Tyree, Ralph Tyree, Jim Tyree, Charlie Tyree, Fred Tyree, Christine Tyree, Martha Witt and Geneva Gabbard.
Reba was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Hurley Cemetery. Pallbearers: Josh & Jon Medlock, Jason & Kendall Coffey, Scott Medlock and Josh Gray. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
