Reba Dell Rose was born July 8, 1939 and departed this life November 2, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Mart and Lucy (Cox) Carpenter.
Reba is survived by one daughter Reda Fay and Dalph McKinney of McKee, Kentucky by one daughter in law Rita Rose of Annville, Ky. the following grand children; Ashley (Daniel) Cole, Tyner, Ky., Kasey (Matt) Eversole , Annville, Ky., Clifton (Linda) McKinney, McKee, Ky and Matthew (Toshia McKinney, McKee, Ky. also by the following Great Grandchildren; Brittany McKinney, Destiney Lakes, Bailey McKinney, and Bree Eversole, by one Great Great Grandchild; Khloe Lakes.
Other than her parents Reba was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Rose and a son Hershel Rose and four siblings; Floyd and Boyd Carpenter, Irene Rader and Stella Carpenter.
She was a member of the Holiness Faith.
Funeral services for Reba Dell Rose 3:00 P.M. Saturday November 5, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Lenny Jones and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in the Ingram Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangments.
