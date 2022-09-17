Reba Hurst was born August 3, 1926, in Tyner, KY and departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence in McKee at the age of 96. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Vina (Wright) Bingham.
Reba is survived by her six children, Sue Otis and Barry Hurst (Wanda) both of East Bernstadt, Margie Hampton, Morris B. Hurst, Walter Hurst (Karen) and Steve Hurst all of McKee. She is also survived by the following siblings, Carmon Bingham, Malvie Gilbert and Ila Mae Bingham all of McKee, Brenda (Neal) Tillery and Mallie Humes both of Nicholasville. Reba was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Burgoyne Hurst; by two sons, Larry Hurst and Hugh Hurst and also by the following siblings, Coleman Bingham, Riley Bingham, Wendell Bingham, John Daniel “Dank” Bingham, Ruth York, Narcis Parrett and Merna Faye Harrison.
Reba was a member of the Blackwater Baptist Church #1.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with, Tim Johnson and Bobby Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Bingham Cemetery. Pallbearers were Paul Michael Smith, Tyron Kerns, Lucas Hurst, Kieran Hurst, Miles Hurst & Justin Wilder. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.