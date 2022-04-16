Reba Isaacs Paul was born July 19, 1940 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Wiley & Daisy Isaacs of Jackson County, Kentucky.
Reba is survived by her husband, Dennis Paul of Connersville, Indiana; by three children, Brenda Sue (Sam) Jones, Deborah (Leon) Jones both of Connersville, Indiana and Mark Paul of Gulfport, Florida. Other survivors include her siblings, Velma Moore of Connersville, Indiana, Elmer Isaacs of Sand Gap, Kentucky, Thelma Moore, Ruby Harrison and Ruth Rose all of Connersville, Indiana. Reba was blessed with four grandchildren; Joseph DeRon Paul, Kerry Sue-Ann Paul, Amanda Renee Jones, Rachel Anna Jones and three great-grandchildren; Noah Roosa, Allison Myers and Harper Phillip Paul.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her son DeRon Paul, and brothers, Denver Isaacs and Clyde Isaacs.
Reba was a member of the Unity Holiness House of Prayer.
She loved reading the Bible, gardening, canning, flowers, puzzle books, and spending time with her family. She was known for her beautiful hand quilting and true southern cooking. No greater love could be shown as she daily gave her unconditional love, compassion and selfless devotion to her family, always putting them above herself. Most of all, her dedication and unwavering faith and living a holy and acceptable life unto the Lord. Her meekness and kindness will always be a lasting testimony to a life well lived. “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5)
Friends may visit from 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home in Connersville, Indiana until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 12, 2022 with Bro. Donnie Wooten and Bro. Nick Spicer officiating. Pallbearers: Joseph Paul, Leon Jones, Arlington Moore, Dwayne Harrison, Danny Sacksteder, and Elijah Moore.
