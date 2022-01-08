Reba Wilson Robbins of Goshen OH, formally of Jackson County KY born 12-27-1928 and passed 12-28-2021 surrounded by her loving family, our loss was heavens gain. Ms Reba was united in marriage to Earnest Edward Robbins and six children were born to this union,James (deceased)& Phyllis, Cincinnati,OH, Lucian & Debbie Boonville,IN, Wayne & JoAnn, Garry & Tanya, Danny & Judi all of Goshen, OH, Gwen Minor of Phelan, CA. Nineteen grandchildren, thirty seven great grandchildren, twenty one great great grandchildren. Siblings Ralph & Geneva Wilson Miamisburg, Oh, Grace & Jim Vaughn West Chester, OH. Preceded in death Birchel, Beulah, HT, David and Vernon. A visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home, 1944 State Route 28, Goshen on Thursday, December 30th from 6-8 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY at 12 PM until time of services beginning at 2 P.M. with Bro. Junior Pitman officiating with burial in the Liberty Cemetery at Tyner, Kentucky.
PALLBEARERS: Eddie Robbins, Rob Robbins, Steven Robbins, Earnie Robbins, Alex Mathis and Jaxon Jones.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO HOSPICE OF CINCINNATI.
