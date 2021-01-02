Rebecca Noble was born July 1, 1948 in Lexington, KY and departed this life Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence in Tyner, being 72 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John Harlow and Becky (Stevens) Harlow.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Ollie Noble and by three children, Sheila Spivey, Cinda Curley and Ollie Noble Jr. She is also survived by three siblings, John Harlow Jr., Katherine Rose Crants and Daisy Harlow. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Tyler, Raelynn, Alexia, Steven, Johnathan, Dakota, Jayden, Tammy, Brittany and Kristofer and by a host of great grandchildren.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
