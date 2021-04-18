Rebecca Ruth Dixon Warner was born October 13, 1922 in Letcher County, KY and raised in Jackson County, KY. She departed this life Thursday, April 8th, 2021. She was 98 ½ years of age.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Caudill Dixon and Lucinda Campbell Dixon, her husband Carl Grant Warner and her siblings Mary Edith Dixon Moore Roark, James Laurence Dixon and Lillian Mae Dixon.
She is survived by her beloved family, her children Donna Rhea Warner of Crittenden, Carol (Clayton) Roark of Crittenden, and Rodney (Vicki) Warner of Verona; her grandchildren Krystal Warner of Crittenden, Nathan (Stacy) Warner of Covington, Angie Partin of Glencoe, William Warner of Crittenden, Melanie (Mark) Spencer of New Orleans and Jimmy (Sabrina) Warner of Williamstown. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and may dear friends.
Rebecca will also be greatly missed by the Jackson County Sun and it’s readers. Affectionately known as “Granny” by the Sun staff, she submitted her stories for publication and they were gladly received. She shared stories of by gone days in Jackson County and of her family adventures and travels. Her column “The Way We Were” brought something to the paper that is hard to come by, that glimpse into an age remembered by only a few in this day and time.
The Jackson County Sun and its staff send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.
