The community is being invited to an outdoor recreation planning workshop. The event will be held over a two-day period at the Jackson County Extension Conference Center. On Monday, May 08th, 2023 the event will be a “Dinner & Mingle”. It will start at 5:00 PM and last until 8:00 PM. On Tuesday, May 09th, 2023 the event will start at 9:00 AM and last until 5:00 PM. Lunch will be provided on Tuesday.
Present at the meeting will be the Jackson County Trail Town Committee, representatives from the City of McKee and Jackson County along with a number of Federal agency representatives. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and the Appalachian Regional Commission have selected McKee, KY as a community to receive planning assistance through the “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program”, which aims to help communities enhance recreation opportunities and strengthen downtowns.
The objectives of the workshop include exploring the following topics: 1) Amplify and expand outdoor recreation opportunities, 2) Invigorate sustainable entrepreneurial opportunities, 3) Revitalize and build partnerships to improve downtown McKee, and 4) Brand McKee as a destination outdoor community and gateway to Kentucky’s Appalachian Region.
Everyone is invited to attend and bring their ideas!!
