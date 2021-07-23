What is the first thing or instance that comes to your mind when you think of the terms “Red Light” or “Green Light”? For most, red means stop and green means go! “GO!” is usually our go to when we are sitting at a traffic light or stop sign and the vehicle ahead refuses to go on about their day or as my Mom would say, “They are squirrel hunting.” According to Google.com, over 300,000 traffic lights are planted throughout the United States. When visiting surrounding communities, we are often directed by many throughout our visit. Each of these towns have something in common though when it comes to traffic lights. They are referred to as plural, referencing their existence. Here in McKee, we only have one. It’s existence is so important to our community, I believe its official title in our city is “The Red Light”.
Recently, a friend of mine on social media asked ”Thinking of taking a little time off and actually doing some sightseeing in the near future. Any suggestions for day trips, preferably in state?“ I made the wisecrack reply of “The red light in McKee”. But, that really made me think. “The Red Light” plays such a vital role in our community. Outside of directing traffic of those traveling through downtown McKee, it really is a landmark for our community. It defines us as a “One Stoplight” town. It is part of the heritage of being a small, Southeastern Kentucky community. It assists with giving McKee that “Mayberry” feel that we often hear it referred to.
If only that light could talk. If only that light could tell us what it has seen. It has witnessed many go past on their morning commute to work, and as you come back through that afternoon worn completely out. To some it has seen you bring home your newborn child and watched it pass through our beloved town for the first time. That light has seen you depart for vacations. It has witnessed crime. It has witnessed locals take up money for a good cause. It has seen it all.
Who can forget about the many Labor Day parades? The one time a year that we come together to celebrate our community. The one time a year we may see an old friend. The one time a year that to many, our county is a community as a whole and not separated by where in the county we actually live. We are the ones that make up that one stoplight community. We are the ones that make McKee feel like Mayberry. We are the ones that are here for our family and friends.
Yes, it is just a traffic light. It is just a piece of equipment designed to keep us from having traffic incidents that can really mess up our day. And yes, some have even said that our community needs more, especially around Education Mountain. But that single traffic light is a part of us. It is a part of who we are. But no matter where McKee heads into the future, with rumors of more employment and tourism, that single traffic light will have a place in our hearts as memories for a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.