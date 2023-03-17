Reda Faye Lakes was born December 2, 1945 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea. Faye, 77 was a member of the Pilgrams Rest Baptist Church and was the wife to the late Junior Lakes.
Faye was preceded in death by one brother, James “Sack-man” Fox; her only son, Dallas Lakes and by her youngest daughter, Carol Sue Lakes. She was the daughter of the late Albert Fox and Dora (Moore) Fox.
Faye is survived by and also the mother of Deanna Lakes & Farrell Marcum, Doris Fowler, Rose Mary Rose, Darlene Lakes, Randall Lakes and Sharon Lakes. Including Jeremy Rose and Jamie Lakes as they were raised as her own. Faye was the oldest sister of Reva Rose, Meda Tillery, Carl “Butt” Fox, Harold Fox, Darrell “Jobie” Fox and Margaret “Podo” Fox. She is also survived her grandchildren, Liz Taheny, Jeremy Rose, Jamie Lakes, Bill Young, Brian Fowler, Rita Steele, Dustin Steele, Jalun Lewis, Destinee Harrison and James Lakes. Faye also has seventeen great grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas and Bro. Jason Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com.
Pallbearers: James Lakes, Dustin Steele, Brian Fowler, Bill Young, Owen Steele & Josh Lainhart. Honorary pallbearers: Jeremy Rose, Jamie Lakes, Albert Fox, Doc Fox, Kenneth James Fox, Ronald Fox, Jimmy Fox and Randall Lakes.
