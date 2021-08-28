There are a lot of old sayings that I remember as a boy growing up in Jackson County. One of them was “Nothing beats hands on experience” and “If you wait on the rain, you will lose the crop” or “A watched pot never boils”. Personally, for me, the watched pot is the most difficult. I am like many of you, I like to see progress happening and I wanted it to happen yesterday. Patience is a virtue that doesn’t come natural for me. I have learned a lot in the past 6 ½ years of public service. When I first started in January of 2015, I figured out very quickly that I had a lot to learn. There is no magic wand to find money for projects you hope to fund. In other words, there is no such thing as free money. If it’s a grant, it’s a great way to fund projects but 95% of grants require a match. Most grants are competitive and the funding source for the specific grant you are requesting needs as much detailed information as possible to make it look like the best bang for the funders buck. I found out quickly that it is more than just a phone call or a visit to someone asking for money. Grant writers are worth their weight in gold, and we have some of the best in Jackson County. Over the last several years, we have saw many community needs met through grant funding. One example of how long some of this sometimes takes is, we applied for a Land, Water, Conservation Fund Grant through the Kentucky Department for Local Government in 2019. This Grant application was for major park improvements at the Worthington Park in Annville and we were assisted in the application process by the CVADD in London. In January of 2020, we received a letter stating that our application was preliminarily selected and we only needed to complete a few more things and we would be awarded. Then Covid hit in March of 2020. I am not sure if this is what has hindered final approval of our project or not but myself nor the CVADD can seem to get an answer. We have now completed everything requested for the process. This type of grant is funded through the National Park Service and they were affected by the Covid shutdown as well. I will be working this week to see if I can get some answers to why we have not been authorized to start our project. The Park is in desperate need of improvements and we are going to have to find a way to get them going. It’s quite frustrating when you know a project has been improved and can’t get an answer on when you can start. It’s also very frustrating when nobody within the Grant funding organization knows why. Insert the watched pot. No matter what the answer is, the park still needs work, and I am looking for ways to get it done.
“Wait on the rain, lose the crop”. That is my motivational saying. We have to be aggressive when it comes to development efforts. When a potential business is looking for a community to move into, you have to get a conversation started with them immediately. Not many potential employers just show up and go to work. Most often they find reasons to want to invest in that community. That is the driver behind the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet operations. That is why we are in constant contact with them. They have many incentive packages available that make our area in eastern Kentucky attractive. This is good for local owned businesses as well. They have been the backbone of our community for several decades. If there are more people commuting, then more are spending money within our County. It’s the right kind of effect and we want more of it.
What about hands on experience? I tell you there are a lot of aspects of our careers that just can’t be given through training and education, it takes rolling your sleeves up and putting your hands on it to learn it. The vast majority of my week is spent just trying to answer questions for citizens that come to me with a concern or issue that may or may not be my responsibility to address. We always try to help people find a solution when we are asked. We may not always succeed but we will try. Some things I have experience in and others I don’t, but I’ll try. That’s where experience comes from. When you put in a little effort, things get accomplished. Experience is earned, not given. As time goes on, I hope to grow I experience and see our community prosper.
Have a Blessed week.
