In April, we commemorate the legacy of the most decent man to ever rise to the highest political office in our land, President Abraham Lincoln. Lincolns accomplishments were widely known, well regarded, and celebrated, particularly his opposition to slavery and the platform he erected which became the Republican party. To no discredit of his most famous accomplishments, I wish to admire his lesser-known attainments of character and virtue that forged his personal success.
Lincoln is the epitome of the Renaissance Man. He rose above poverty and difficult familial circumstances, sufferings, and hardships. Mostly self-educated, he procured the nickname “Honest Abe” with a lawyer’s profession. He won juries by speaking to laymen in layman’s terms. It is said that Lincoln was a captivating storyteller, a talent all appreciates.
Well acquainted with grief, he maintained a galvanizing personality and character. His zeal was to preserve the greatest experiment in self-government the world had ever seen. To achieve these means, he would bend rules into horseshoe form and get along with the most difficult of people. Lincoln’s frustration often turned to satire. He once wrote to General McClellan, "If General McClellan does not want to use the Army, I would like to borrow it for a time, provided I could see how it could be made to do something." In a humorous sort of desperation, Lincoln once noted, "I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky."
Lincoln was able to articulate in ten sentences what no other man could with a platform for two hours, as seen in his Gettysburg Address. My favorite quality was his labor over words: he chose every word carefully and ensured it had meaning. Not a bad list of attributes to supplement his native Kentucky boy ambition.
