President Abraham Lincoln was shot on April 14, 1865, at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. He was unconscious through the night and died the next morning. His assassin, John Wilkes Booth, a 26-year-old actor and Confederate supporter, broke his leg jumping to the stage in an effort to escape, fled, and was treated in Maryland by Dr. Samuel Mudd. Booth was later tracked down by Union soldiers in Virginia and killed.