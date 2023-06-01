TAPS

The following individuals made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives while serving our country. These individuals were honored on Memorial Day.

Civil War

Caswell Amyx 

John Clark Bullock 

Charles F. Culton

Thomas Jefferson Engle 

Thomas B. Gabbard 

Green B. Harrison 

Jasper Isaacs 

Pearson Murphy 

Levi Pennington 

David H. Steward 

Elijah Steward

Thomas H. Wilson 

World War I 

Thomas W. Azbill 

Junie C. Bowles

John C. Burgin 

Clarence E. Chappell 

James L. Clemmons 

Thurman Dunnagin 

Robert Fox 

Luther Gabbard 

Hubert Hackman 

Charles Hamilton 

Alfred Harris 

John Huff 

Henry Hunley 

William E. Jones 

James F. King 

Rolla Malicoat

William McQueen 

John Smith

John E. St. John 

World War II 

Marcus Abner, 

Donald Abrams, 

Isaac Vernon Adkins, 

Edward Bowling, 

Clifton Brewer, 

Paul Brock, 

William Carpenter, 

Russell Cole, 

Robert Cornett, 

Jake Cruse, 

Ottis Cunnigan, 

Marlin Daugherty, 

Floyd Durham, 

Luther J. Farmer, 

Ray Farmer, 

Alonzo Fields, 

McKinley Gabbard, 

Olen C. Gilbert, 

Lester Glenn, 

Rader J. Gross, 

William Guerra, 

Woodrow Harrison, 

James F. Hays, 

Pat Hays, 

Oval Hillard, 

Earl N. Isaacs, 

Edwin C. Isaacs, 

Arvel Johnson, 

Lloyd Kerby, 

Ernest King, 

Cloyd G. Lakes, 

Daniel Lakes, 

Eugene Lamb, 

Luther Little, 

Robert E. McDowell, 

Russell McDowell, 

Berton J. McQueen, 

Homer Moore, 

Sherman L. Napier, 

Lester T. Reynolds, 

Wesley Riley, 

Charley J. Robertson,

 Finley O. Robinson, 

Meridith H. Smith, Jr., 

Earl Tillery, 

John S. Witt, 

Virgil Wright 

Korean War

 William Singleton

Charles E. Smith

Jesse Tyra. 

*It was noted that while Jackson Countians served in other conflicts such the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq no one serving lost their lives in the line of duty.

