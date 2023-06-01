The following individuals made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives while serving our country. These individuals were honored on Memorial Day.
Civil War
Caswell Amyx
John Clark Bullock
Charles F. Culton
Thomas Jefferson Engle
Thomas B. Gabbard
Green B. Harrison
Jasper Isaacs
Pearson Murphy
Levi Pennington
David H. Steward
Elijah Steward
Thomas H. Wilson
World War I
Thomas W. Azbill
Junie C. Bowles
John C. Burgin
Clarence E. Chappell
James L. Clemmons
Thurman Dunnagin
Robert Fox
Luther Gabbard
Hubert Hackman
Charles Hamilton
Alfred Harris
John Huff
Henry Hunley
William E. Jones
James F. King
Rolla Malicoat
William McQueen
John Smith
John E. St. John
World War II
Marcus Abner,
Donald Abrams,
Isaac Vernon Adkins,
Edward Bowling,
Clifton Brewer,
Paul Brock,
William Carpenter,
Russell Cole,
Robert Cornett,
Jake Cruse,
Ottis Cunnigan,
Marlin Daugherty,
Floyd Durham,
Luther J. Farmer,
Ray Farmer,
Alonzo Fields,
McKinley Gabbard,
Olen C. Gilbert,
Lester Glenn,
Rader J. Gross,
William Guerra,
Woodrow Harrison,
James F. Hays,
Pat Hays,
Oval Hillard,
Earl N. Isaacs,
Edwin C. Isaacs,
Arvel Johnson,
Lloyd Kerby,
Ernest King,
Cloyd G. Lakes,
Daniel Lakes,
Eugene Lamb,
Luther Little,
Robert E. McDowell,
Russell McDowell,
Berton J. McQueen,
Homer Moore,
Sherman L. Napier,
Lester T. Reynolds,
Wesley Riley,
Charley J. Robertson,
Finley O. Robinson,
Meridith H. Smith, Jr.,
Earl Tillery,
John S. Witt,
Virgil Wright
Korean War
William Singleton
Charles E. Smith
Jesse Tyra.
*It was noted that while Jackson Countians served in other conflicts such the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq no one serving lost their lives in the line of duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.