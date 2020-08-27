Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg 
The National Weather Service located in Jackson, KY has issued the following 
hazardous weather outlook.  
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern Kentucky including 
Jackson County, KY.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday evening, and also
at times from Monday through Wednesday.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura will likely bring heavy rainfall
Friday night into Saturday. Localized flooding will be a concern.

The wind field associated with Hurricane Laura`s remains will
lead to gusts around 30 mph for much of the area Friday night into
Saturday. In addition, there will be a potential for a spin up
tornado or two as the system passes, mainly in the western parts
of the Cumberland Valley.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation may be needed for flooding and storm reports
Friday through Saturday.

