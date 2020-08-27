The National Weather Service located in Jackson, KY has issued the following
hazardous weather outlook.
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern Kentucky including
Jackson County, KY. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday evening, and also at times from Monday through Wednesday. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will likely bring heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday. Localized flooding will be a concern. The wind field associated with Hurricane Laura`s remains will lead to gusts around 30 mph for much of the area Friday night into Saturday. In addition, there will be a potential for a spin up tornado or two as the system passes, mainly in the western parts of the Cumberland Valley. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed for flooding and storm reports Friday through Saturday.
Remnants of Hurricane Laura Predicted to Bring Heavy rainfall and flooding
