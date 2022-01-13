FRANKFORT— And they’re off!
The 156th session of the Kentucky General Assembly is here, and lawmakers are already working hard to address top legislative priorities. Redistricting and passing the first full, two-year spending plan since 2018 are at the top of the list.
Both chambers gaveled in at noon on Tuesday. In House leadership elections this week, David W. Osborne, R-Prospect, was reelected as Speaker of the House and David Meade, R-Stanford, was reelected as Speaker Pro Tempore. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, was announced as Majority Floor Leader; Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, will serve again as Majority Caucus Chair; and Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, as Majority Whip.
For House Democrats, Joni L. Jenkins, D-Shively, will continue serving as Minority Floor Leader; Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, as Minority Caucus Chair; and Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, as Minority Whip.
After voting to establish the House rules, lawmakers took a moment to remember the lives lost to the deadly December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky with a moment of silence. Representatives from those districts thanked their colleagues for the overwhelming amount of love and support they’ve received over the last few weeks.
Although the state was plagued with heavy snow and bitterly cold temperatures by Thursday, this did not delay lawmakers’ plans to address redistricting.
The results of the 2020 U.S. Census show many counties in the Commonwealth experienced changes in population, requiring the state to update the state legislative and U.S. Congressional district maps.
In the House, House Bill 2 establishes a new House district map, and House Bill 179 establishes a new Kentucky Supreme Court district map. Both bills received final passage by the General Assembly on Saturday.
Lawmakers also approved on Saturday Senate Bill 2, which establishes a new Senate district map, and Senate Bill 3, which establishes a new Congressional district map.
All four bills will now be sent to the governor’s desk for his signature or veto.
Lawmakers also considered House Bill 172 this week. The measure moves the candidate filing deadline for every candidate filing for the 2022 primary election to Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. The original deadline was Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
This one-time postponement of the candidate filing deadline was to give lawmakers time to approve the new district maps and give candidates time to see the new maps before they file.
HB 172 was approved by an 84-12 vote in the House on Wednesday and by a 28-4 vote in the Senate on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear promptly signed the bill into law, which went into effect immediately due to an emergency clause attached to the bill.
As for the budget, Kentucky lawmakers typically vote on spending plans during even-numbered years. In 2020, economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led legislators to pass two one-year budgets in 2020 and 2021.
This year, members hope to get back on their normal schedule. They will have 60 legislative days with an April 15 deadline to approve a budget for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.
House Bill 1, the executive branch budget; House Bill 241, the transportation budget; and House Bill 244, the judicial branch budget were all filed on Friday.
Beshear plans to make his budget address to lawmakers on Jan. 13.
Other bills on the horizon
The Senate Standing Committee on Education heard testimony on two bills this week: Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 25.
SB 1 is an act relating to school councils. Supporters of the bill say it will give the community more say in things like curriculum and principal selection. SB 25 would give school districts 10 more remote instruction days to use per school for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. It also contains provisions to address staffing concerns in public schools.
Both bills were approved by the Senate Education Committee this week. The Senate approved SB 1 by a 25-9 vote on Saturday. It will now go to the House for consideration.
Next week, lawmakers will get right back to work on Jan. 10 for its sixth legislative day.
