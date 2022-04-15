Now that this legislation session is winding down, I wanted to take a moment to let you all know some of the bills that I am most proud of co-sponsoring coming out of this busy, productive session. I ran a campaign that focused on education, family values, and the sanctity of life and am happy to report that we were able to pass bills into law that addressed all three.
I am overjoyed to say that we were able to pass a bill that placed the most restrictions to date on abortions with House Bill 3. My hope is that we can continue to work to ensure that life at any stage is cherished and safeguarded. After listening to many constituents across the state, it was evident that there is also great concern for the protection of women’s sports which led to Senate Bill 83. This bill will secure the rights of female students to have a fair playing field in their sport(s) of choice. Another bill that I know many of you will appreciate is House Bill 43, Church is Essential. This bill protects churches from being forced to close during a state of emergency. I have always looked to my church as a place of refuge in times of despair and heartache and this will ensure that the church remains open even when all else may not.
As the Easter season approaches, I want to take this opportunity to wish each and every one of you a blessed Easter weekend. Celebrating the resurrection of our Savior has always been a time of reflection for me. Thinking about the suffering that Christ experienced so that an undeserving person as myself could experience eternal life is not only humbling but mind- boggling. My wish for you all is that this is a time to celebrate, reflect, and fellowship with family and friends. Have a blessed and happy Easter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.