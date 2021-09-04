Rev. Eugene "Gene" Ruth was born September 3,1931 in Buzzard Branch, Clay County, Kentucky to the late John Ruth Jr. and Dallas Jones Ruth. Surrounded by his loving family, he departed this life August 19,2021 at St Joseph Hospital in London Kentucky at the age of 89.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, achieving the rank of Sergeant on a 3rd grade education.
He married Quillie " Axie" Patterson on December 16th,1954. A devoted husband, he and Axie shared nearly 66 years of marriage.
Gene was a loving father to his four children: Gene " Babe " Ruth (Debbie), Gerry "Kaye" Pierson (Gerald), Sandy Ruth (Karen) and Kimberly Ruth (Donald).
He was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. He is survived by one sister, Faye Yaryan. He was also blessed with many special nieces and nephews who he loved so dearly.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Axie, and five sisters: Dorthy Ruth, Glenalee Sizemore-Smith, Fredia Hacker, Loretta Ruth and Betty Beason.
After giving his life to Jesus and answering the call to preach the word, he was known as Preacher Ruth. Many years were spent traveling to sow the seed of God’s word before settling down as the founding pastor of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. It was his heart's desire to sow the seed and spread the word to everyone. He rejoiced when someone accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He spread his faith through example. He Believed it, he preached it he sang it and he lived it!
Gene was a talented carpenter and cabinet builder. He had a passion for wood carving. He was at home in nature. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and gathering with friends and family. He spent a great deal of time reading and studying his Bible.
While heartbroken and missing him terribly, his friends and family are truly blessed to have the honor of knowing this precious man. He is at rest and waiting for us to come join him.
Is it well with your soul?
Funeral services 2:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Ball and Bro. David Reed officiating. Burial to follow in the Swindling Gap Cemetery. Pallbearers: Anthony Agnew, Steven Robinson, Gerald Pierson, Donald Parrett, Sandy Ruth and Gene Ruth. Honorary pallbearers were Sandy Ruth, Clerndon “Bub” Sizemore, Wayne Sizemore, Johnny Ruth and Jeff Ramsey. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
