Reverend Hansel Hobbs, age 85 went to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Hobbs; his parents, Vernon & Dema Hobbs and by three siblings, Geraldine Davidson, Christine Rose and Cleo Hobbs.
He was of the Holiness Faith and founder and pastor of Trinity Holiness Church at Clover Bottom, KY. He was also one of the founder members of the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Dept.
Hansel is survived by five children, Judy (Meril) Rose of Waco, KY, Donna (Steve) Rose of McKee, KY, Patty (Jerry) Powell of McKee, KY, Hansel T. (Debbie) Hobbs of Berea, KY and Craig (Malinda) Hobbs of Richmond, KY; grandchildren, Michael Rose, April Rader, Nicole Isaacs & Jeremy Powell; step grandchildren, Heather Hunt, Shilo Clemons, Dereck Ward, and Hali Justice; great grandchildren, Alyssa Rose, Zachary Rader & Sierra Rader; step great grandchildren, Katrina Rader, Connor Lake, Brooklyn Lake, Shiana Adkins, Klye Jones, Cora Justice, Raleigh Justice, Lilly Hartsock; by four great great step grandchildren; and by a special caregiver Kimberly Rice.
,
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch and Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial to follow in the Hellard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Timmy Hobbs, Craig Hobbs, Jeremy Powell, Michael Shane Rose, Jerry Powell, Meril Rose, Steve Rose & Jr. Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.