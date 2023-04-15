Rex E. Miller of Sand Gap, KY was born November 9th, 1929, in East Bernstadt and departed this life Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at The Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Berea, at the age of 93. Rex is survived by his wife of 69 years Mafrie (Johnson) Miller and his daughter Tammie Miller Johnson of Sand Gap, Ky. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Brian (Ginger) Miller of Annville, Ky, Crystal (Evan) Brashear of Clermont, Florida, Lyndsey Hurst of Sand Gap, KY and Lucas Hurst of Richmond, KY. Rex was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren Blaine (Chloe) Miller, Carson Miller, Christian Bond, Brayden Hurst, Parker Hurst, and Harper Brashear.
He was an army veteran serving in the Korean War and a retired school teacher and principal. He spent the majority of his education career at Sand Gap Elementary and played a major role in expanding the building from 4 rooms to the building most know today including the addition of the gymnasium. Rex was an avid hunter and said that coaching sports was one of his most cherished memories.
In addition to his parents Walter & Nola (Griffin) Miller, Rex was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky (Beverly) Miller and daughter Valerie Miller Hurst. He was also preceded in death by his sister Edith Wilkerson of Ohio.
Pallbearers: Brian Miller, Blaine Miller, Carson Miller, Lucas Hurst, Parker Hurst, Brayden Hurst, Evan Brashear.
Honorary Pallbearers: John Shocknesse, Jerry Goforth, Jerry Williams, Junior “Bug” Gabbard, Burley Rose, Phillip Chrisman, Chuck Hammond, Bruce Johnson, David Floyd, Pete Wilkerson, Bobby Wilkerson, Todd Morris, Lewis Sparks Jr., Bobby Davidson, Don Powell, Captain Mullins and his caregivers (Loretta, Tiffany, Brenda and Henrietta)
Rex Miller lived a blessed life and was a mentor to everyone he met. To list all of those he held dear to his heart would be an impossible task.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
