Rhonda Gail (Robinson) Ingram was born June 2, 1955, in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her residence in Tyner at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late John & Isabell Gerry (Tincher) Robinson.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Wendell Ingram; by her daughter, Dawn Esver and her husband Wayne and by her sister, Debbie Fields. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Alex Esver, Isabell Ingram and Benjamin Esver and by two great-grandchildren, J.J. Esver and Emma Ingram.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eddy Judd officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
