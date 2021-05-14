Rhonda (Hensley) Chasteen was born February 10, 1974 in Georgia and departed this life Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, being 47 years of age. She was the daughter of Lloyd Hensley of Manchester and Deannie Junkins of Mt. Vernon.
Rhonda is survived by two children, Myra Chasteen of McKee and Jorden Chasteen of Berea and by one brother, Lloyd D. Hensley of Mt. Vernon.
Rhonda was also preceded in death by a sister, Angie (Hensley) Northern.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Cecil Burns officiating. Burial to follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge
