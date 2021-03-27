Richard Daniel Watkins was born June 19, 1948 in New York and departed this life Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 72 years of age. He was the son of the late Reford O’Neill Watkins and Lillian Wenskus Watkins.
Richard is survived by two children, Kimberly Milano of McKee and Richard Daniel Watkins Jr. of Hawaii. He is also survived by three brothers, Steven Watkins of Bradenton, FL, Gary Watkins of Bradenton, FL and Robert Watkins of New Hampshire. Richard was blessed with three grandchildren, Alexis Ross, Kelsey Watkins and Kyle Watkins and by one great grandson, Greyson Ross.
A Memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.co
