Richard L. Rose, better known as Ricky, was born December 29, 1972 in Richmond, and departed this life Sunday, August 9, 2020 being 47 years of age. He was the son of Georgia Mae Rose Clemmons of McKee and of the late Larry Rose.
In addition to his mother, Ricky was also survived by three children, Richard Austin Rose of Somerset, Chantell McQueen of Tyner and Megan Leann Rose of Somerset and by two brothers, Billy Joe Rose and Larry Daniel Rose both of Sand Gap. He was blessed with one grandchild.
Funeral service 12 Noon Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter and Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Clemmons Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.