Richard Lee Martin was born July 16, 1949 in Hamilton, OH and departed this life February 27, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 70 years of age. He was the son of the late Wallace & Sarah (Malicote) Martin.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary (Adams) Martin of Sand Gap and by the following children, Stacy Martin, McKee, Ky., Martha Thompson, Michigan, Richard Martin 2nd , Ft. Drum, NY., Jessica Cox (Isaac), Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lashaela Neeley (Israel), McKee, Ky., Israel Martin, Sand Gap, Ky., Natasha Adams, McKee, Ky. and James Anthony Adams, McKee, Ky. He was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and by a host of great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by six siblings, Benny Martin, Bob Martin, Jr. Martin, Darlene Ballou, Carol Makin and Donna Martin.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Martin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.