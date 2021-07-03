Richard Lee McQueen was born March 3, 1963 in Manchester, Kentucky and departed this life Sunday June 20, 2021 at his residence being 58 years of age. He was the son of the late Willie and Opal Cress McQueen.
He is survived by 1 daughter Carrie Arlene Lunsford and her husband Jason of East Bernstadt, Ky., also by 6 grandchildren, Shelby Kaitelyn McQueen Lunsford, Jackson Mercy Lunsford, Charlie Grace Lunsford, Jayla Noelle Lunsford, Chloe Isabell Lunsford and Makinlee Johannah Lunsford. and by the following siblings; Calvin McQueen, Eugene McQueen, Brenda Bennett, Janice Hubbard and Marilyn Montgomery McQueen.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Sheila McQueen and by a son Richard McQueen and grandson Baby Dylan also by the following siblings; Wilburn McQueen, Bert McQueen, Carol McQueen and Lucille McQueen.
Graveside service for Richard Lee McQueen 12:00 Noon Wednesday June 23, 2021 at the Cress Cemetery on Robinson Creek in Clay County, Ky. with Bro. Jerry Lewis officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home in Charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.