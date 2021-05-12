Hector Hernandez Diaz

Richmond Police are seeking the whereabouts of Hector Hernandez-Diaz (40) (AKA- Hector Diaz-Hernandez) of Richmond in connection with a homicide. Please use caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be operating a silver passenger car. There is currently no information on the vehicle other than color. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.  

Please contact us at 859-624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us

