Ricky Dean Horton was born June 19, 1958 and departed this life Friday, May 26, 2023 at his residence in McKee, being 64 years of age. He was the son of the late Bobby Gene Horton and Phyllis Gabbard Horton.
Ricky is survived by Richard Horton of McKee, Jeffery Horton of London and Rebecca Wilson of McKee. He is also survived by four siblings, Brian Reed, Raleigh Peters both of McKee, and Tammy (Richard) Neeley all of McKee and Donna Dial of Richmond. He was blessed with four grandchildren.
Ricky was also preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Bray) Horton.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Bray Creek Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
