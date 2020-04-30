With heavy hearts we announce the death of Ricky Eugene Maupin of Sand Gap, KY. He passed away April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 52.
Ricky is survived by his father, Henry Gene Maupin of Sand Gap, KY and his mother Annalou Maupin Roberts of Sand Gap, KY. He is also survived by his daughter Latosha Maupin of McKee, KY; a son, Christopher Maupin of Jackson County. Siblings include two sisters, Donna Jean Harris of Johns Island, SC, Beverly A. Shouse of Stanford, KY; little brother, Joshua S. Maupin of Stanford, KY and a granddaughter named Courtney.
Ricky enjoyed his life to the fullest with a passion of hunting, fishing, four wheeling and spending time with all his family and friends.
Graveside service at the Maupin Cemetery with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
