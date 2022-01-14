Ricky Joe Callahan was born May 22, 1970 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Monday January 3, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky being 51 years of age.
He is survived by his wife Janie Richardson Callahan and by 4 step children; Jennifer Lear Smith, Christopher Lear, Valerie Lear Sparks, A.J. Lear and by 12 Step Grandchildren and 1 Step Grandchild, also by his father Joseph Callahan of Mt. Vernon, Ky. and his mother Violet McCowan Callahan of Berea, Ky. and by 3 brothers, Farris Callahan Jr., Randall Callahan both of Berea, Ky. and Jeffery Callahan of Mt. Vernon, Ky., by 2 aunts; Brenda McCowan of London, Ky. and Melba Moore of London, Ky. and 1 uncle Robert Callahan of Versailles, Ky. and a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside services for Ricky Joe Callahan 3:00 P.M. Wednesday January 5 2022 at the Pine Grove Cemetery with Bro. Artie Alexander officiating.
Lakes Funeral home in charge of the arrangments.
In Lieu of flowers make donations to the Lakes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.