Rita Delorse Lainhart was born December 10, 1960 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence in Gray Hawk, being 59 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Elmer & Louise (Rowland) Stamper.
Rita is survived by her husband, Kenny D. Lainhart of Gray Hawk and by two daughters, Sonya Lynn Lainhart of McKee and Whitney Nicole Murray of Annville. She is also survived by a brother, Henry Dale Stamper & Barbara of Sand Gap and by four sisters, Hattie Mae Hatton & Larry, Vadis Adkins & Roy and Margaret Ann Brewer & Robbie all of McKee, Nora Sue Neeley & Herman of Berea. Rita was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rita was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Renee Lainhart and by the following brothers, Harold Jay Stamper, James Robert Stamper, Elmer Whitesell, Charles Ray Stamper and Elmer Stamper Jr.
Rita was a member of the Panco Community Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Rice officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers Christopher L. Brewer, Tommy Rowland, Austin Isaacs, Jason Gray, Jason Baldwin and Dakota Tillery. Honorary pallbearers were Harlan Lynch, Rodney Brewer, Henry Dale Stamper and Everett Stamper. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.