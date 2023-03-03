It is being reported that there are numerous trees down across multiple roadways in the area. The Jackson County Emergency Management along with the local fire departments and law enforcement agencies are providing assistance to an overwhelmed State Highway Department.
One specific example is currently on KY Hwy 587 at the top of Silas Gray Hill. At the bottom of this hill is the crossing of War Fork Creek and the War Fork Church.
Several fires are also being reported. Stay home. Stay safe. Wish out first responders the best and keep them and those impacted by this storm in your hearts.
