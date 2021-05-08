In the past 6 years of being a public servant I have had several requests. The majority of the requests have been for issues on County Roads. That is why I talk so much about them. It seems to be the main concern of the majority of citizens in our County. We have over 600 road miles in Jackson County that is maintained in some way, form or, fashion. This is no doubt why I have so many requests. The public drives them everyday and many are getting in bad shape. The last few years of flooding and heavy rain at times have caused many issues on our roads. We currently have 3 major slides that need repaired in different areas of the County. The cost to repair these 3 slides will be in the neighborhood of $350,000. That is just an estimate based on what I believe will be used in materials. The price of gravel and asphalt is going up but unfortunately revenue to maintain roads is not. In the 2020 Fiscal year, our road budget was cut from the State approximately $300,000. That was devastating to say the least. We are still paying road maintenance bills from 2019 because of that cut. The Covid-19 pandemic affected travel in such a way that people were just not on the road as much in the early stages of the pandemic. Road funds come from motor fuel sales tax and when people are not traveling, they are not buying gas so naturally revenue from fuel sales go down. That is the reason for the cuts to Counties across the State. How will we fix our roads? I honestly can’t answer that question. The Rescue Plan Act is going to put a lot of money into Jackson County to help revitalize several things but I have not found anything within early guidance that says we can use it on roads. Even though it mentions the travel industry in the brief overview of the stimulus package, it doesn’t specify roads. Hopefully when we get more detailed guidance it will better explain what we can use it for in association to travel. In any regard, we will have to keep detailed documentation with this money. Since the amount is over $750,000 in Federal money, it will require a single audit specific to that fund. I wish I could say that the light is at the end of the tunnel with this money but I can’t. The Magistrates get more requests than I do and are actively seeking money for road projects as well. They know that we are short on funds and have a big list of areas that need attention. We aren’t just neglecting roads we just don’t have the money too fix all of our road problems. In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to call in and report a road issue. We keep a list of requests for repair and get to them as best we can.
If you are wanting to try something different career wise now is the time. I don’t believe I ever remember a time where so many businesses are hiring. I believe a lot of this stems from many people still receiving unemployment compensation. I am sure many are still laid off because of restrictions but things are improving and it appears that we maybe finally on the downhill progression with this virus. So many not returning to work has actually hurt the restaurant industry. Many small businesses are not able to open back up simply because they can’t find employees. I participated in a Board of Directors meeting earlier this week with the Daniel Boone Action Agency. During the meeting Counties are asked to give an update of things happening within the community. Clay, Laurel and Rockcastle County Judges all said we need workers for business and industry in our Counties. It is becoming a problem. If we want new business and industry in our area, we have to be willing to go to work. The first thing developers look for is a workforce. So far most of our workforce has not returned to work in Kentucky. A lot of people are wishing for normal to return. It can’t happen if we aren’t willing to work for a living. I post job openings from time to time on my Judge Executive Facebook page so citizens can know what is available. Keep an eye out for new jobs soon.
Have a blessed week.
