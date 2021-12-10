Robbie Brewer was born December 13, 1961 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his residence at the age of 59. He was the son of the late Cecil & Edith (Isaacs) Brewer.
Robbie is survived by his wife, Margaret Brewer and by two sons, Rodney Brewer (Tiffany) of Annville and Christopher Brewer of McKee. He is also survived by his siblings, Kenneth Scott Brewer (Gail) of Jamestown, Rhode Island, Janie Smith of McKee, Kathy Mattson (Lee) of Somerset, Dora Smith (Ernie) of Ohio, Sue Rison and Margie Bolen both of Winchester. He was blessed with a granddaughter, Willow Grace.
In addition to his parents, Robbie was also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil “Bug” Brewer Jr.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.