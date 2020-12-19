Robert Allen Miles, better known as Bobby of Lexington, was born April 8, 1947 and departed this life Friday, December 11, 2020, being 73 years of age. He was the son of the late Charles & Juanita (Rose) Miles.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda (Lawson) Miles and two daughters, Krissy (Mike) Langley and Lisa (Chris) Innes. He is also survived by four siblings, Ralph Miles, Margie Berry, Judy (Donald) Marcum and Darryl (Randy) Miles. Bobby was blessed with two grandsons, Nick & Gabe Innes; three step grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Miles Jr. and by an infant brother.
Burial will be in the Rose & Miles Cemetery.
Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home
