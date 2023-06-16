Robert “Bob” York was born February 13, 1928 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday June 2, 2023 at his residence in Annville, Kentucky being 95 years of age. He was the son of the late Delbert and Creacy Moore York.
Bob is survived by one son Doug York and his wife Dana of Annville, Ky. and a grandson; David York of Lexington, Ky. also by the following siblings; Glenna Carpenter and Nora Lee Parrett both of Annville, Ky. and Jane Carpenter and her husband Verda.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eulene (Casteel) York and by one brother Zenas York.
He was a member of the Annville Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Funeral service for Bob York is 11:00 A.M. Wednesday June 7, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Wilson and Bro. Roger Williams officiating with burial in the Annville-Medlock Cemetery in Annville, Ky. Pallbearers: David York, Marty Carpenter, Jerry York, Glenn Edward Casteel, Raymond Keith Casteel, Robert Yarborough and Mike Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers: John York.
Visitation 6:00 P.M. Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
