Robert “Bobby” Neeley was born September 28, 1933 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence, being 87 years of age. He was the son of the late Clarence Neeley and Sarah (Rowland) Neeley.
Bobby was married to Betty (Thomas) Neeley of Gray Hawk and by five children, Donna (Eric) Kiphart of Ohio, Peggy (Freddie) McQueen of McKee, Tim (Rhonda) Neeley of Tyner, David Neeley of Ohio and Penny (Wayne) Thompson of Tyner. He is also survived by a sister, Ola Stout of Louisville and by four brothers, Charles Neeley of Ohio, Leroy Neeley of Versailles, Nick Neeley of Gray Hawk and Earl Neeley of Annville. Bobby was blessed with eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Fine and by five brothers, Arvil Neeley, Everett Neeley, Leonard Neeley, Isaac Neeley and Clarence Neeley, Jr.
Bobby was a member of the War Fork Holiness Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hurst officiating. Burial to follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rob Neeley, Robert Kiphart, Marlon Coffey, Dave Brown, Daylen Dunn and Jaden Ward. Graveside military service were conducted by the local members of D.A.V. Jack Welch Chapter #165, Dallas Isaacs, Leon Bales, Jim Bryant, Hershel Taylor, Bobby Lakes, James G. Byrd, Mike Montgomery, Jared Wilder, Lewis Sparks, Michael Bowman, Edward Judd, Danny Robinson and Wendell Ingram. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.