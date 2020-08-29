Robert Charles Gabbard was born June 6, 1948 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence, being 72 years of age. He was the son of the late Virgil Gabbard and Elsie (Lee) Flannery.
Charles is survived by three siblings, Emery Gabbard of Tyner, Carlos Gabbard of Gray Hawk and Joy Smith of Berea.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Graham.
Funeral service 2:00 Pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmer Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wendell Kilburn, Roger Truett, Terry Farmer, Randy Vickers, Eunice Jean Saylor, Ronnie Hicks, Ellis Smith, Jerry Clark, Jason Moore and Trevor Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
