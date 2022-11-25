Robert D Hays Jr., better known as “R.D.” was born March 14, 1955 in Gray Haw, Kentucky and departed this life Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 67. He was the son of the late Robert Hays and Roberta (Moran) Hays.
R.D. is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Teater) Hays of Berea, and by a daughter, Julie (Jason) Curry of Berea. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Lydia Curry and Cody Curry.
In addition to his parents, R.D. was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Hays and by a sister, Diana Hays.
R.D. was a veteran of the United States Marines having been a Military Police Officer. He was also a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Berea and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Berea.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Calvin Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Hays Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home McKee was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
