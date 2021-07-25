Robert Houston Yarbrough Jr. of Annville, was born March 13, 1927 in Floyd County, Georgia and departed this life Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence, being 94 years of age. He was the son of the late Robert Houston Yarbrough and Annie Mae (King) Yarbrough.
Robert is survived by two children, Robert Houston Yarbrough III of Tyner and Debra Yarbrough Weldon of Smith Station, Alabama. He is also survived by two siblings, Malcolm Yarbrough and Helen Drummonds both of Rome, Georgia. Robert was blessed with six grandchildren, Christina Paynter, Michael McAbee, Robert Yarbrough, Shawn Paynter, Rachel Wetmore and Moriah Carter and by ten great grandchildren, Treylow Wetmore, Ryan Wetmore, Nichole Paynter, Steven Cox, Jaxon McAbee, Lucas McAbee, Toby Wetmore, Harmey Wetmore, Riley Wetmore and Owen Carter.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his wife, Neoma (Garmon) Yarbrough and by the following siblings, Billy, William and James Yarbrough, Bessie Lee Russell and Addie Mae Cramer.
Robert was a veteran of World War II.
Graveside service 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Annville & Medlock Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
