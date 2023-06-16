Robert Lee Wilson was born February 10, 1957 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Saturday June 3, 2023 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek in Manchester, Kentucky being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Blaine Charles and Rose Zella (Smith) Wilson.
Robert is survived by the following siblings; Emma Jean Gabbard, Clay County, Ky., Carolyn Sue McQueen, London, Ky., Margaret Ann Collins and husband John of Lilly, Ky. Charles Wayne Wilson and wife Kay Day of Tyner, Ky. and Lawrence Wilson Jr. and wife Leslie of London, Ky. also a sister in law Darlene Wilson of Tyner, Ky.
Other than his parents Robert was preceded in death by a brother James Edward Wilson two brother-in-laws; Arnold Gabbard, Freddie McQueen .
Robert was a member of the Hughes Hills Holiness Church.
Funeral services for Robert Lee Wilson will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. John Whitehead and Bro. Eddie Judd officiating with burial in the Liberty Cemetery at Tyner, Ky.. Visitation 6:00 P.M. Friday June 9, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangement
