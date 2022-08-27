Robert Roy Isaacs, better known to friends and family as Bobby, was born January 7, 1956, in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond at the age of 66. He was the son of the late James & Della “Dimp” (Gabbard) Isaacs.
Bobby is survived by two daughters, Jamie Isaacs (Lana Mays) and Jodi Isaacs (Jimmy Johnson); six grandchildren, Kylee Isaacs, Damien Isaacs, Savannah Feltner, Kaci Parrett, Camdyn Feltner and Adrian Avila. He is also survived by a brother, Larry (Darlene) Isaacs; sister-in-law, Sue Isaacs; by a nephew, Adam Isaacs and by two nieces, Mary Ruth Isaacs and Tracy Reid.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Isaacs.
Bobby retired from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office with rank of Lieutenant after 18 years of service.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Bro. Ron Maharrey officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jewel Gabbard, Adam Isaacs, Lana Mays, Carlos Lamb, Jimmy Johnson and Bill Curtis Young. Honorarys: Donnie Parrett, Jack Endicott and Damien Isaacs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
