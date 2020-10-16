Robin Lynn Hudson was born February 19, 1957 in Bell County and departed this life Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence, being 63 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Lafayette Ray Shelton and Ivena (Miracle) Shelton.
Robin is survived by her husband Claude Hudson of Tyner and by four sons, Claude Hudson Jr. of Annville; Daniel Ray Hudson of McKee; Neil Lynn Hudson (Alisha) and A drian Emery Hudson (Rita) of Tyner. She is also survived by the following siblings, Estes Shelton and Carolyn Jean Shelton both Annville; Ray Shelton of Chicago, Illinois; Angie Brook, Donna Ward and Tina Ward all of Pineville and by her step mother, Edna Shelton of Annville. Robin was blessed with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Robin was also preceded in death by her son, Randy James Hudson and by two brothers, Charles Ray Shelton and David Shelton.
Robin was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Hudson Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
