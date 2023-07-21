Rodney A. Collier, age 78, left this earthly world for the Glory of Heaven, July 7, 2023. He was born November 22, 1944 to Raleigh & Dorothy Collier in London, KY.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bessie (Hundley) Collier; by his son, Robbie and his wife Donna Collier of East Bernstadt, KY; by his daughter, Glenda and her husband Scott Hisel of McKee, KY. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Heather & Chris Hopper, Tara Collier (Nate Bryant), Robert Collier, Joshua & Lacey Collier and Koby Collier all of London, KY, Ryan & Jamie Hisel and Abigail Hisel of McKee, KY; by two step grandchildren, Bryan & Brittany Parrett of McKee, KY and Courtney & Austin Robinson of East Bernstadt, KY; Three great grandchildren, Taliah Collier, Alyssa Johnson and Bailey Collier and another on the way; two step great grandchildren, Blake & Bryianna Parrett. Another survivor is his brother, Sam and his wife Pat Collier of London, KY.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel Collier; two sisters, Eva Jeanette Todd and Rachal Gabbard and by one brother, Charles Alfred Collier.
Rodney was a founding member and a Deacon of Faith Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, July 10, 2023, at Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Mitchell Ball and Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Ford Cemetery. Pallbearers: Koby Collier, Robert Collier, Josh Collier, Chris Hopper, Ryan Hisel, Scotty Hundley, and Nate Bryant Honorary pallbearers: Marvin Parker, Walt Hundley, Greg Chadwell, Larry Chadwell, Dennis G. Roberts and Mart Ealy. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
