Roger Dale Hayes was born December 21st, 1966 in Berea, Ky and departed this life on January 4th, 2023 at his beloved farm being 56 years of age. He was the son of the late EJ Hayes and of Anita Hayes of Tyner. In addition to his mother, Roger is survived by his loving wife Pamela (Hisel) Hayes of Tyner, three children: a daughter Heather (Hayes) Kirby of McKee and two sons: Austin Hayes of Tyner and Matt Kirby of McKee. Roger was also preceded in death by a son Dylan Hayes. Roger was blessed with two precious grandchildren: Rhett and Eason Kirby both of McKee. Other survivors include his two sisters: Cathy (Hayes) Hiles of Milford, Ohio, Lisa (Hayes) Mays and her husband Ronnie Lee Mays of McKee and one brother Ronnie Steve Hayes of Pleasant Plain, Ohio, and by several special nieces and nephews whom he also loved dearly. Roger was a member of Egypt Baptist Church.
Roger spent many years working in construction and drywall but his true calling in life was that of a farmer and he spent so much of his time feeding cows, playing with dogs, and driving a tractor. His life was simple but so incredibly beautiful. His family was his greatest accomplishment, he loved them fiercely and never failed to provide for them or protect them. Pam was his very best friend. They were completely content staying home together working in their garden, taking gator rides around the farm, and tending to their many animals. They did everything together. Their love was unconditional, full of so many laughs and good memories. It was a love that so many people can only dream of. He shared a special bond with his baby girl Heather that can only be understood by the two of them. Roger would calm her fears, fix anything she broke and repeatedly ask her why she didn’t have on a coat. There was not a single encounter they ever had together that did not end with the longest hug and him saying, “I’m so glad I got to see my baby girl. I love you.” His precious son Austin (Bubby) was his pride and joy, a long-awaited miracle who was an answer to their many prayers. In their short 18 years together as father and son, there was never a father more proud. Their best moments were spent fixing fence rows, fishing and taking jeep rides together. His pride for Austin swelled even more when he joined the Navy, an endeavor he knew Austin was more than prepared to not only handle but excel in. He inherited a bonus son when Matt came into the family. Roger loved Matt as his own and trusted him to care for Heather, a task he would not have freely given to just anyone. So much of their relationship was spent telling jokes and stories. Matt usually never made it past the garage, and they would spend the next two hours talking about whose vehicle brand of choice was superior. While his title of husband and father were roles he had already perfected, it was no surprise that when he became a Papaw, he far surpassed any expectations. He loved his Rhett Matthew and E Bug far beyond what words can even express. Their time together was spent getting tractor and gator rides, walking the farm and spending boat days on the lake. Their Papaw absolutely hung the moon in their eyes, their days together were picture perfect and full of so much love and laughter.
Roger’s life while short in his family’s eyes was a life that leaves behind a lasting legacy. He never failed to show his family how incredibly loved they were. The time they spent together produced so many precious memories, so many good times to recall. There was no one who could hold a better or no doubt longer conversation. He is loved beyond recognition, beyond anything that words could ever express. Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Bingham officiating. Burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com PALLBEARERS: Matt Kirby, Austin Hayes, Marty York, Darryl Hisel, Ronnie Hayes & Ronnie Mays.
