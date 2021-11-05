Ronald “Ronnie” Combs was born June 17, 1948, in Madison County, KY, and departed this life Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his residence in Sand Gap, KY, at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Dewey and Mae (Evans) Combs.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Beverly Combs, of Sand Gap, KY, and by two children, Dion (Tonya) Combs of Sand Gap and Caretta Price (David Hoseus) of Louisville. He is also survived by three siblings, Darrell (Louise) Combs, Lana (Garvin) Baker, and Keith (Beverly) Combs. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Trevor Abner (Amber Coomes), Bryson Price (Katie Cook), Dalton Combs (Lakyn Reeves), Christopher Hoseus, and Sarah Hoseus (John Colton), and by two great grandchildren, Zoey Abner and Camren Sage.
Ronnie loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He was an incredibly hard worker and was an impeccably talented “handy-man”. When he wasn’t working, Ronnie enjoyed travelling and riding his Harley Davidson. Ronnie and Beverly rode their motorcycles in 47 states and in Canada through their years together. Ronnie loved the warmer weather of Florida during the winter months; he enjoyed fishing and going to yard sales with his friends while there.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Burial to follow in the Turner Cemetery in Chestnut Flat, McKee, KY.
Pallbearers: Trevor Abner, Bryson Price, Dalton Combs, Christopher Hoseus, Keith Combs, Marshall Powell, and Garvin Baker.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Hoseus, Darrell Combs, Bill Smith, Cordell Rose, Hisel Carpenter, Clifton Sparks, Robert Moore, John Cates, Dewayne Lainhart, Lonnie Abney, and Camren Sage.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.