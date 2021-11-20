Ronald Wayne Mays, better known as Ronnie, was born November 4, 1963 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his residence in McKee at the age of 58. He was the son of Lola (Brandenburg) Mays of McKee and of the late Bent Mays.
In addition to his mother, Ronnie is also survived by his wife, Betty (McDaniel) Mays and by two children, Katrina Mays and Jesse Mays all of McKee. He is also survived by five siblings, Debbie Golden, Johnny Mays, Mary Frye, Mark Mays and Jenny Smith Martin. Ronnie was blessed with three grandchildren, John McDaniel, Amber Gabbard and Caylen Gabbard.
Other than his father, Ronnie was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Shanna Caton, Michael Mays, Tommy Mays, David Mays, Mason Mays, Burton Mays and Linda Sue Mays.
Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Mays Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Lainhart, Ashley Justice, Dereck Peters, Jamie Tillery. Honorary pallbearers were Pete Collins, Chuck Smith, Buddy Wayne Smith, Tyler Turner and Samantha Collins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.