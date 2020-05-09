Ronnie Allen Rose was born November 11, 1943 in Richmond, IN and departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence in Versailles, being 76 years of age. He was the son of the late Walter “Ted” & Mary Rose.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Janice (Brockman) Rose of Versailles and by three children, Gary (Kim) Rose and Michelle Williams of Versailles and Jennifer Rose of Lexington. He was blessed with eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by a step brother, Earl Richardson.
Services were conducted by Bro. Roger Witt. Ronnie’s final resting place will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
