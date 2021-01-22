Ronnie (Cat) Hillard was born August 12, 1956 in Laurel County and departed this life Monday, January 11, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 64 years of age. He was the son of the late Troy Hillard & Dorothy Sally Angel.
Ronnie is survived by two daughters, Bridgette Hillard and Beth Hillard; by his girlfriend, Barbara Lainhart and by the following siblings, Billy Ray Hillard, Earl Wayne Isaacs, Kay Albro and Beverly Garcia. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Colton & Payton McKinney and Megan & Cooper Harrison.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Troy Hillard and Ricky Hillard.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Carr officiating. Burial to follow in the Roberts Cemetery. Pallbearers: John Hillard, Eric Hillard, Terry Nichols, Phea Nichols, Josh Lainhart and Justin Lainhart. Honorary pallbearers: Earl Jones, Ernest Whitehead, Roy Whitehead, Garry Williams, Colton McKinney, Lucas Lainhart, Aiden Ingram, Austin Allen, Justin Allen, Anthony York and Cooper Harrison. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
